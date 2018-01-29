Another cold spell swept across Hong Kong on Sunday and it was forecast to stay throughout the week, with readings in urban areas plunging to as low as 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Observatory issued a cold weather warning at noon on Sunday. It remained in force early Monday.

Air temperatures over most parts of the city on Sunday evening were about six to eight degrees lower than 24 hours earlier.

The weather authority said an intense winter monsoon associated with a cold front had been affecting the coast of neighbouring Guangdong province.

Cloudy and overcast skies with one or two rain patches were expected the next two days.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to fall and linger at around 11 degrees during the day, coupled with northerly winds that will be occasionally strong offshore and on high ground.

Readings were expected to dip further on Thursday, with a low of 8 degrees.

The Observatory said the chill would persist, although sunny periods would mark the latter part of the week. The highs were predicted to range between 12 and 14 degrees.