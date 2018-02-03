A frost warning, the first in two years, was issued by the Hong Kong Observatory on Saturday night as the city shivered in the grip of a cold spell.

Forecasters warned that ground frost was “likely” to occur early on Sunday morning in the northern part of the New Territories.

The last frost warning was on February 7, 2016, and lasted 13 hours.

In that year, enthusiasts called “frost chasers” went on hunts for snowlike conditions on Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan. Some 100 snow-hungry trekkers were stranded, prompting a major rescue effort.

In January 2016, at least 300 firefighters and eight helicopters were dispatched to high ground as slippery conditions and hypothermia-inducing conditions at 957 metres (3,140 feet) posed a danger to trekkers.

At present, a cold weather warning issued by the Observatory has been in force since Monday.

Warmer conditions are expected by early next week.