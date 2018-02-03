A major health NGO in Hong Kong apologised on Saturday for losing patient data from a cervical screening programme at one of its clinics.

The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong, which runs the scheme, said they “lost track” of information from people who came for appointments at its Mong Kok Youth Health Care Centre between January 6 and 17.

The association did not disclose how the data was lost or the number of people affected. Those who went to the centre during this period are advised to contact staff.

The association has informed police and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data of the incident.

“As a precaution, persons concerned are advised to stay alert to unknown telephone calls and contact the association,” the group said.

“The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong deeply apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected persons. To avoid recurrence of similar incidents, [we have] drawn up a set of improvement measures for staff members’ compliance.”

The loss of patient information was discovered on January 28, six days before the association announced the news.