Hong Kong’s first locally developed nasal spray flu vaccine should be made available sooner by conducting clinical trials in mainland China and seeking approval from the national drug authority instead of waiting for endorsement from local officials, according to the city’s top microbiologist.

University of Hong Kong professor Yuen Kwok-yung said on a radio show on Sunday morning that the spray would help increase vaccination rates in the city. His comments come as a winter flu outbreak places huge pressure on public hospitals.

“Hong Kong’s Department of Health basically gives the green light to all new drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration,” Yuen said. “However, it takes a very long time to develop a new drug, conduct clinical trials in Hong Kong and seek the department’s approval, because the procedures are not ready yet.”

Yuen, a leading flu expert and chair professor of infectious diseases at HKU, said a nasal spray vaccine, widely in use across Europe and the United States, would help increase vaccination rates among children.

The recent winter flu outbreak officially began on January 7. Led by influenza B, it had seen 158 cases classified as severe as of January 31, which led to 83 deaths. Eleven severe cases involved children and two of those youngsters died. Both children, a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, had not been vaccinated.

Statistics from Hong Kong’s Food and Health Bureau showed that, among 123 flu-associated child deaths in the past five years, only 12 per cent had received a seasonal influenza vaccine.

“Why are so many people unwilling to have the vaccine? One reason is that they have to receive it by injection every year, while in Europe and the US all children are vaccinated by nasal spray,” Yuen said.

He said a team consisting of researchers from HKU and Polytechnic University had developed a seed for the local nasal spray vaccine and planned to have the product manufactured, tested and approved across the border to save time.

“The fastest way is to conduct clinical trials on the mainland, apply for approval from the China Food and Drug Administration, and reintroduce it to Hong Kong,” he said.

According to Yuen, the Hong Kong government tried to order tailor-made spray vaccines from the US when Dr York Chow Yat-ngok was health minister from 2008 and 2012. But the American pharmaceutical factory involved refused to open a new production line for a market as small as Hong Kong.

Yuen said he hoped to see the first locally developed nasal spray flu vaccine made available to Hong Kong residents before he retired at the age of 65, which will be at the end of 2021.