Another cold snap is set to hit Hong Kong this week, bringing to an end a brief period of warmer weather enjoyed in the past few days.

Hongkongers can expect to feel the mercury drop to about 12 degrees Celsius (54 Fahrenheit) by Monday morning.

The weather was forecast to be mainly fine and dry during the day, according to the latest information from the Hong Kong Observatory. Temperatures were expected to range between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters predicted the cold snap would be short lived however and temperatures would rise progressively from the middle of the week. The weather will become humid and foggy as it warms, which will persist until Lunar New Year.

The Observatory on Sunday said a winter monsoon was affecting southern China. Temperatures at noon in Hong Kong were generally lower than those of Saturday by about 3 degrees.

A “cold weather warning” has been in force since 4.20pm on Saturday.

“People are advised to put on warm clothes and ensure adequate indoor ventilation,” the Observatory said on its website. “People are also advised to avoid prolonged exposure to wintry winds.”

A “yellow fire danger warning” was also issued, at 6am on Sunday, meaning the risk of fire was high.

The relative humidity was set to go as high as 75 per cent on Monday and even higher on Tuesday, when temperatures would range between 13 and 17 degrees.

Coastal fog was forecast for the night of Valentine’s Day, with sunny intervals during the day.

Lunar New Year was expected to be warmer, at 17 to 22 degrees, with sunny periods, before turning wet and humid in the next two days, with the relative humidity up to 100 per cent.