A 54-year-old Hongkonger died at a famous dive spot in the Philippines after being hit by a boat’s propeller while he was snorkelling on Saturday.

Hong Kong’s Immigration Department confirmed on Sunday that the man was surnamed Yeung, and said it would continue to liaise closely with his family and relevant authorities to follow up on the incident.



Philippine media said Yeung was snorkelling at Apo Island’s turtle area when he was hit by the propeller of a passing boat, resulting in a severe head injury.

He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Reports said that Juvy Baat, 28, the boat’s captain, had been detained.

He reportedly said he was aware that someone was snorkelling in the area, but did not think that the tourist would come up to the surface as he was passing.

Local media said Yeung was visiting the island with his wife.

Travel Industry Council executive director Alice Chan Cheung Lok-yee said she was notified by travel agency Xpert Holidays about the accident, adding that the boat’s captain would appear in court on Monday.

Chan added the family of the deceased had travelled to the Philippines.