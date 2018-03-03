Winter is not yet done with Hong Kong, as temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as 13 degrees Celsius on Friday, the city’s weather authority said.

Such a reading would mark a 13-degree swing from the high of 26 degrees recorded on Saturday.

Observatory scientific officer Law Hiu-fai said a cool, easterly current of air would hit the city by the middle of the coming week, and a cold front would arrive by Thursday, ushering in the chillier temperatures.

“The weather will cool significantly,” Law said. “A northeast monsoon will then bring mainly fine weather.”

Temperatures are forecast to dip to below 20 degrees on Tuesday. For Friday, the Observatory predicted readings to range between 13 and 19 degrees.

After that, it will become warmer, inching upwards to between 17 and 22 degrees on the following Monday.

This weekend, foggy and steamy weather is predicted. Humidity from Saturday through Monday is expected to stay at 100 per cent.

Skies will be mainly cloudy on Sunday, with one or two isolated showers during the day, the Observatory said. Temperatures are forecast to range between 22 and 24 degrees.

Law explained the humidity would result from a warm and humid current of air from the ocean.

He added that visibility in the harbour at one point on Saturday afternoon dropped to less than one kilometre.

“Those who need to drive vehicles or vessels need to be particularly careful these few days.”