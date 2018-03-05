Hong Kong toddler dies in hospital after choking on grape

A 26-month-old girl died in a Hong Kong hospital on Sunday evening after choking on a grape.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a flat in Ching Wah Court in Tsing Yi at around 8.30pm after the girl choked while eating the fruit and soon fell unconscious.

The girl was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was later certified dead.

It is the second time in two months that such a tragedy has occurred in Hong Kong.

In January, an eight-year-old girl passed out in school after choking on a cuttlefish ball she was eating during recess.

The Primary Three pupil was admitted to the intensive care unit at Tuen Mun Hospital and died three weeks later on February 12. Police had ruled out any possibility of foul play.

The girl’s school in Yuen Long has since stopped selling cuttlefish balls, fish balls and sausages.

According to the Department of Health, parents should avoid feeding their young children food types which are deemed to be choking hazards.

Among a list of high-risk items are small, round and hard foods, fruit with stones or seeds, fish with bones and hard candies.