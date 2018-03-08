Cold weather warning issued as monsoon brings rain to Hong Kong

Hong Kong woke to a cool and wet Thursday, with a cold weather warning issued in anticipation of low temperatures in the city at night and the following morning.

The warning was issued at 6am by the Hong Kong Observatory.

At 8am, temperatures recorded in various areas across the city ranged from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, lower than the range of 17 to 19 degrees observed at the same time the previous day.

Wan Chai saw the most rainfall, with 10 to 12mm recorded between 6.45am and 7.45am.

“Under the influence of an intense northeast monsoon associated with the cold front, it will become appreciably cold, with rain over the South China coastal areas,” the Observatory stated in its forecast.

Weather on Thursday is expected to be cool with occasional rain, with temperatures lingering at about 15 degrees in urban areas. The mercury will drop to a minimum of about 12 degrees at night, and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories.

The chill is expected to continue into Friday. Under the influence of a dry continental airstream, the weather will be fine with a relatively large temperature difference between day and night over southern China from Friday to early next week.

The Centre for Health Protection reminded members of the public, particularly the elderly and people with chronic illnesses, to adopt measures to protect their health in view of the cold weather. Hongkongers are advised to wear warm clothing and to consume sufficient food to ensure adequate calorie intake.