Chilly morning for Hong Kong, but warmer days on the way

Hong Kong had another cold morning on Friday, temperatures plunging into the single digits in parts of the New Territories. But the Observatory said warmer weather was on the way for the weekend.

A cold weather warning has been in force since it was issued at 6am on Thursday.

“The northeast monsoon is bringing cold weather to the south China coastal areas,” the forecaster said on Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius during the day.

Warmer and more humid weather is due early next week, with maximum temperatures in urban areas predicted to climb to 27 degrees next Saturday.

A warm maritime airstream is forecast to affect the coast of Guangdong province, and the weather will become humid with fog over the region.

The Centre for Health Protection reminded members of the public, particularly the elderly and people with chronic illnesses, to take steps to protect their health in view of the cold weather. Hongkongers are advised to wear warm clothing and to consume sufficient food to ensure adequate calorie intake.