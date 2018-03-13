Hong Kong came in 28th in a global ranking of the most liveable cities for Asian expatriates, as researchers attributed the low placing to its failure to address poor air quality and pollution issues.

Singapore retained the top spot in the latest Location Ratings survey conducted by human resources consultancy firm ECA International, while Australian and Japanese cities dominated the top 10, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Updated annually, the survey measures the quality of living for expatriates in over 480 locations around the world, studying factors such as climate, health services, housing, infrastructure, political tension and air quality.

“Hong Kong has failed to see an improvement on its score from last year and continues to suffer from long-term air quality and pollution issues, which have seen it stay in the low position in the rankings,” said Lee Quane, ECA International’s Regional Director of Asia.

Hong Kong was ranked 29th last year and 28th in 2016.

Mainland cities also fared poorly, with Beijing falling 10 places to rank 134th.

“Chinese cities saw a drop in their liveability scores for expats. This was mainly due to the increase in internet censorship and the ban on virtual private networks (VPNs) in the past 12 months, as well as the worsening pollution in a number of Chinese locations included in the survey,” Quane added.