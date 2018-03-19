Temperatures in the city will drop nearly 10 degrees to 14 degrees Celsius in the next two days, with the region seeing rain and storms on Tuesday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

A cold front formed in southern China is expected to hit the city with strong winds and a downpour in the morning. Showers are forecast for the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will fall to a low of 16 degrees and drop further to 14 degrees on Wednesday, which is expected to be cold and dry.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee warned residents to put on layers of clothing and to stay warm, especially those from vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. Flu cases are dwindling, but Hongkongers should be careful since the influenza season is not over yet, she added.

Occupancy rates at some public hospitals exceeded 100 per cent last week. The Hospital Authority would provide additional manpower and beds if needed, Chan said.

Minimum temperatures will gradually rise back to around 20 degrees after Thursday.