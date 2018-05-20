A man suffered heatstroke and nine groups of hikers called for help as the mercury shot up to 34.5 degrees Celsius in Hong Kong on Sunday – the hottest day for the city so far this year.

The 47-year-old man fainted at around 2pm when he and his friends reached Sai Wan in Sai Kung along the Maclehose Trail, a police spokesman said.

The man was airlifted by helicopter to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan and was said to be in a critical condition.

Emergency services had received nine other requests from hikers calling for help from popular trails across the city as of 6pm on Sunday.

The Observatory recorded a temperature of 34.5 degrees in Tsim Sha Tsui, with the outlying Waglan Island seeing the highest mark of the day at 35.9 degrees.

The hot weather is forecast to continue until Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 34 degrees. Conditions will then turn rainy and slightly cooler, the Observatory said.

From Thursday, it is expected to be humid with showers.

Observatory scientific officer Ng Yiu-lam explained that the scorching weather was brought about by an anticyclone from the north of the South China Sea.

She said a weak trough of low pressure would bring a few showers to Guangdong midweek, and a southerly stream of air would affect the coastal areas afterwards.

“With global warming and local urbanisation, we expect a trend of spring temperatures rising,” Ng said.

She added that the first “very hot” weather warning this year was issued on May 3, when the temperature reached 33.5 degrees, the earliest since the introduction of the weather warning system in January 2000.

Under the “very hot” warning, the risk of heatstroke is high. People are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid overexertion when outdoors.

The latest such warning has been in force since 6.45am on Friday.

Temperatures in Sai Kung reached 35.1 degrees on Sunday.