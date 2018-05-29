Hong Kong experienced one of its hottest days ever in May, with bright sunshine and the sweltering heat on Tuesday sending the mercury up to 38.6 degrees Celsius in some parts of the countryside.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Observatory in Tsim Sha Tsui reached 35.3 degrees, marking the hottest day this year within the city. Readings at this station are taken as the overall representative temperature for Hong Kong.

It was also the second-hottest day ever in May since city records began 133 years ago. The hottest day ever recorded for the month of May in Hong Kong was on May 31, 1963, with a temperature of 35.5 degrees.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ngong Ping on Lantau Island saw a high of 38.6 degrees, while in Tai Po in the New Territories, the temperature was 38.1 degrees. Pak Tam Chung in Sai Kung registered a high of 37.8 degrees. The readings were new highs since data collection at the stations began in 1996.

In Happy Valley on Hong Kong Island, the mercury reached 37.7 degrees. Other areas with maximum temperatures hitting the 37-degree mark or above included Ta Kwu Ling, Tai Mei Tuk, and Peng Chau.

Tuesday marked the 12th day that the “very hot” weather warning, issued at 6.45am on May 18, had been in place.

Hong Kong last experienced an exceptionally hot May in 1963, when there were 13 days of “very hot” warnings, with daily maximum temperatures surpassing 33 degrees.

The record for the longest stretch of “very hot” days is a 19-day streak in July 1978.

“An anticyclone is bringing generally fine weather to the coast of south-eastern China,” Observatory senior scientific officer Yeung Hon-yin said.

According to the latest forecast, clear skies and very hot weather are expected for Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 29 degrees to 35 degrees.

Yeung said the conditions would persist until Friday, after which rain is expected over the weekend, with the maximum temperature dropping to 31 degrees. Sunny intervals can be expected on Monday but cloudy skies and showers will return in the following few days.

On media reports citing weather simulations by foreign agencies that predicted a typhoon forming over the South China Sea later next week, Yeung said it was too early to confirm details because there were many unpredictable factors.