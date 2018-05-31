The city’s medical, nursing and dentistry schools will boost their student intakes for a three-year period from 2019 amid a severe manpower shortage in the health care sector, the health minister confirmed on Thursday.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee said the final numbers for the increases, which would include allied medical disciplines, would be announced by the Education Bureau.

Hong Kong’s crowded public hospitals are often stretched to breaking point especially during the flu season when medical wards are full and temporary beds often spill into corridors. Patients also have to wait at least three hours to be seen by accident and emergency doctors at public hospitals and at general outpatient clinics.

Adding to chronic staffing shortages was the brain drain of experienced doctors moving to the more lucrative private sector. Last year, a record number of doctors left public hospitals, with a turnover rate of 5.7 per cent.

The Hospital Authority, which runs Hong Kong’s public hospitals, said in its latest annual report that it planned to recruit around 500 doctors, 2,230 nurses and 540 allied health professionals.

Hong Kong’s fast-ageing population also put more pressure on the city’s health care system.

The government published a report on its Strategic Review on Health Care Manpower Planning and Professional Development last year. The report pointed to a general shortage of doctors, dentists, dental hygienists, general nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory technologists, optometrists and radiographers.

“In the report, it is stated that some health care professionals will be facing a manpower shortage in terms of the demand of health care services in the coming years,” Chan said after a motion debate on strengthening primary health care in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

“Therefore, we have recommended an increase of the number of students in medical, nursing and dentistry as well as some other allied health professionals in the coming triennium.

“The final number will be announced by the Education Bureau.”

The University of Hong Kong, Chinese University and Hong Kong Polytechnic University train the city’s doctors, nurses, and related disciplines.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced in his budget speech in February that the government was discussing with the University Grants Committee (UGC) further increases in publicly funded training places for doctors, dentists, nurses and allied professionals for the coming three years.

Over the past decade, the number of UGC-funded health care training places had risen by about 60 per cent to almost 1,800 annually, of which the number of bachelor's degree places in medicine had increased from 250 to 470, he said.

Sophia Chan, a nursing professor at HKU before joining the government, said several factors had to be considered when deciding the additional number of places.

“First of all, according to the report, we have a supply shortage. Secondly, the teaching facilities of the universities. In the recent budget speech, the financial secretary already pledged resources for the three universities to build up more teaching facilities in preparation for the increase in the number of these health care professional students,” she said.

“Thirdly, the training curriculum of many of these health care professionals involves clinical practicum. Therefore, we also have to liaise with practicum sites, such as hospitals under the Hospital Authority, to provide adequate clinical education for all these students.”

Chinese University’s Faculty of Medicine welcomed the move, believing that increasing student intakes was “a long-term strategy to address the shortage of health care personnel”.

Under the latest budget, government spending on public health care services would rise to HK$71.2 billion (US$9.1 billion) for 2018-19, a 13.3 per cent rise on the previous year. The Hospital Authority also received an additional HK$200 billion for its hospital development programme.

The authority manages Hong Kong’s 43 public hospitals and institutions, 48 specialist outpatient clinics and 73 general outpatient clinics providing a total of 28,329 beds. It has about 76,000 employees.