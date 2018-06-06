Tropical depression Ewiniar has made landfall in western Guangdong province’s Xuwen county, though the Hong Kong Observatory said that chances of a typhoon signal No 3 being issued locally on Wednesday were not high.

However the outer rainbands associated with the storm system will continue to bring heavy showers and squalls to the city, with occasional strong winds over offshore waters and on high ground.

The typhoon signal No 1 issued on Tuesday is still in force, along with a thunderstorm warning issued at 1.55am on Wednesday.

“The development and movement of Ewiniar in the next few days will be erratic with high uncertainty. The Observatory will continue to closely monitor its movement,” the forecaster said on Wednesday.

It added that the tropical depression was expected to linger in the vicinity of the Leizhou Peninsula, in the southernmost part of Guangdong province where Xuwen county is located, staying about 400km (250 miles) from Hong Kong.

“Unless Ewiniar intensifies significantly, the chance of issuing the strong wind signal today will not be high” the Observatory said.

The weather for Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with squally showers and thunderstorms. Showers will be heavy at times.

The maximum temperature will be about 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit), with moderate to fresh east to south-easterly winds, occasionally strong offshore and on high ground. There will be swells.

Squally showers and thunderstorms are also expected in the next couple of days.