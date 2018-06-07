The Hong Kong Observatory is considering issuing typhoon signal No 3 at about 2pm on Thursday, as tropical storm Ewiniar strengthens.

“According to the present forecast track, Ewiniar will edge closer to Hong Kong during the day today,” an Observatory spokesman said. “Local winds are expected to strengthen. The rainbands associated with Ewiniar will continue to bring squalls and heavy showers to Hong Kong.”

The next couple of days would see similar squalls and showers on the coast of Guangdong, he added.

The Education Bureau announced that classes at kindergartens, schools for children with physical disabilities and schools for children with intellectual disabilities had been suspended.

“These schools, however, should keep their premises open and implement contingency measures to look after arriving students. They should ensure that conditions are safe before allowing students to return home,” a bureau spokesman said.

Flooding was reported in many areas of the city in the morning as heavy rains continued to fall.

In Tai Po, a junction near Kam Shan Road was submerged in brownish water. Tai Po residents uploaded photos of the mud-filled area to a Facebook group at about 7am, showing a vehicle trying to pass through as it was the only road leading to Kam Shan.

The A2 exit at MTR’s Diamond Hill station was closed due to flooding at a nearby construction site. Flooding was also reported at Man Kam To interchange bus station.

Police received many reports of falling trees. An incident in Tai Wan involved a tree smashing the windscreen of a private vehicle. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at several beaches in the city, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced. These include Stanley Main Beach, Turtle Cove Beach, Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern district, Hap Mun Bay Beach, Clear Water Bay First Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung district.

“Beach-goers are advised not to swim at these beaches,” a spokesman for the department said.

Typhoon signal No 1, the standby signal, has been in force since 11.20am on Tuesday.

The Observatory issued a special announcement on flooding in the northern New Territories at 6.50am, after over 100 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the area in the previous few hours.

“Residents in the Northern New Territories, who are likely to be affected, are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid possible flood damage,” the weather authority said, warning that heavy rain might bring about flash floods.

More than 70mm of rainfall was also recorded in Sha Tin between 5.35am and 6.35am and might cause serious flooding.

The weather for Thursday is expected to be cloudy with squally showers and thunderstorms, and showers may be heavy at times. Occasional strong winds are expected offshore and on high ground. Gusts reaching 70km/h or above may continue to affect Hong Kong.