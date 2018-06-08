Hong Kong woke to floods and gloomy skies on Friday as Tropical Storm Ewiniar headed towards inland Guangdong, continuing to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the city.

As of 10am, Ewiniar was 210km (130 miles) west-northwest of Hong Kong, with wind speeds of up to 65km/h near its centre. The Hong Kong Observatory warned that gusts affecting the city could reach speeds of 100km/h in the morning.

The typhoon signal No 3, which was issued at 12.40pm on Thursday, has been in place for more than 20 hours. The weather authority said it was likely to remain in force throughout Friday morning.

“Thereafter the Observatory will take into account the variation of local wind strength to consider if the strong wind signal is to be maintained,” it said.

The Education Bureau announced at 5am that pupils at kindergartens, as well as schools for children with disabilities, should not return to school. Classes will continue as usual for older pupils in primary and secondary schools.

There were a number of reports of falling trees in the city, though there were no injuries.

The forecaster also issued an amber rainstorm warning on Friday morning.

“This means that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 30mm in an hour, and is likely to continue,” it said.

The Observatory urged residents in low-lying and poorly drained areas to take the necessary precautions against flooding to reduce health risks and damage to property.

Members of the public were warned to stay away from watercourses to avoid the risk of flash floods.

The thunderstorm warning issued at 10pm on Wednesday has been extended to 1pm. A landslip warning is also in force.

The flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai was cancelled in view of the thunderstorm and typhoon signals.