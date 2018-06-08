After months of unhappiness over a shortage of the HPV vaccine Gardasil 9 in Hong Kong, a group of women took their protests to the offices of the drug’s maker in Causeway Bay on Friday.

Wearing face masks and carrying two large banners, about 20 protesters arrived at the home of United States drug company Merck, which is known as MSD outside the US, to urge the firm to increase its supply of the Human Papillomavirus vaccine.

However, MSD said the shortage of the cervical cancer drug was not entirely its fault, and pointed the finger at clinics in Hong Kong that ignored its warnings of a supply issue, after a disruption in the production line, more than eight months ago.

The makers said that despite a course of treatment requiring three injections, some clinics had not been stockpiling the drug, instead taking on extra patients and giving more women just one or two jabs.

“We have been urging local doctors to reserve enough shots for existing patients to finish their courses,” said a spokeswoman. “But we cannot control the business decision of the private clinics.”

The shortage in Hong Kong has been exacerbated by a large influx of women from mainland China seeking a drug that has been on the market in the city since 2016, but was only approved by mainland regulators in April.

The MSD spokeswoman said the company had not stopped suppling the vaccine to the city, but the demand for it had been greater than anticipated.

The shortage is believed to be most severe among a few big medical chains in the city, while small private clinics had typically saved enough doses for existing patients, and refrained from taking on new ones.



The women who took part in the protest complained they were only informed about the shortage by the clinic after their initial injection. They said their clinics did not know when more stock of the vaccine would arrive.

A hit on the mainland, state television in China has reported that Gardasil 9 is expected to be first available in Hainan province as early as the end of last month.

Still, it is common to see internet chat rooms on mainland social media showing people how to get across the border to get the drug in Hong Kong.

Last month, the Post reported that hundreds of mainland women had threatened legal action against a Hong Kong clinic in Mong Kok, because they had only get one or two injections after paying about HK$6,500 (US$830) for a treatment.

In April, The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong posted a notice that said it would stop providing HPV vaccines to non-Hong Kong residents because of limited resources, while the Department of Health said it has received several queries from the public about the shortage of the vaccine.

The Hong Kong Consumer Council received 444 complaints about vaccine delays last year and most involved HPV jabs, according to figures from the council. It had received 195 similar complaints about delays to vaccine supplies as of May 14 this year.