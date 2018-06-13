An amber rainstorm warning was issued in Hong Kong at 3pm on Wednesday, less than 10 hours after an earlier one was cancelled.

The signal indicates heavy rain of more than 30mm has fallen in an hour and will continue.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned the public of a risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

It also issued its fourth thunderstorm warning of the day.

The weather authority said there would be isolated thunderstorms and showers over the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure hovered over the coast of Guangdong province and northern parts of the South China Sea.

The first two weeks of June have seen frequent showers in Hong Kong brought by the year’s first tropical storm in the region, Ewiniar. But the unsettled weather meant a welcome drop in temperature for many residents after a record-long heatwave in May which saw the mercury hit 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the city.

Two waterspouts have been seen over Hong Kong waters in the past week due to the unstable weather, first off the island of Cheung Chau last Thursday and then near the Ninepin Islands on Tuesday.