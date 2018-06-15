Elective surgeries were suspended at a public hospital in Hong Kong after an air-conditioning system breakdown on Friday.

The malfunction did not however affect emergency operation services at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, according to the city’s Hospital Authority.

Workers from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department were repairing the system, an authority spokeswoman said, adding that service was expected to be gradually resumed later on Friday afternoon.

She said the system had broken down in several blocks of the hospital at about 10am.

Queen Mary Hospital has issued an apology to patients for the inconvenience.