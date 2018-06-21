One in 10 patients worldwide suffering from serious eczema have shown signs of depression because of the misunderstood skin condition, a Hong Kong expert has said as she called for greater public awareness.

The comments by Celia Chan Hoi-yan, an associate professor from the University of Hong Kong, came two days after a suspected murder-suicide tragedy shocked the city.

On Monday, a couple and their 23-year-old daughter were found dead in their New Territories home, with stab wounds on the bodies of the man and his wife.

Their daughter was discovered with a plastic bag over her head. The bag was connected to a gas canister. Police said she left behind a suicide note detailing her suffering from eczema which left her feeling “better dead than alive”.

According to news reports, she also wrote an angry post on Facebook before her death saying those with the skin condition should never give birth to children and pass on the curse to their young.

Citing previous medical research, Chan, who is from HKU’s social work and social administration department, said about 10 to 17 per cent of people worldwide suffer from eczema. The incurable condition, which involves allergic reactions and skin rash, has become increasingly widespread.

The cause of eczema remains unknown. Mild skin irritations can be treated with topical creams while in severe cases patients need to take oral steroids.

About one in 10 people suffering from serious eczema displayed symptoms of depression, Chan said.

She added that the disease affected families of sufferers as well, because parents would come under enormous pressure to take care of their children.

Chan said a common misconception was that eczema was contagious, leading to social stigma and even loss of job opportunities for some. “Employers may think that patients would need to consult doctors often,” she said.

You just have to find a way to control it. Your life can go on with eczema

Joey Siu, researcher

Joey Siu Chung-yue, 36, an eczema patient who has lived with the condition for almost two decades, said he was deeply affected by Monday’s tragedy.

“Eczema has had a huge impact on my social life because the rash is on my face and I can’t hide it,” said Siu, who is studying for his doctorate at the HKU department.

He recalled having very low self-esteem during puberty because of the rash on his face.

“There was a period when I did not want to do anything and I felt that life was really boring because there were a lot of constraints on my diet and activities.

“I asked myself whether having this skin condition was equivalent to leading a miserable life. Later on, I realised that this is just a part of my life.”

Siu said he later came to terms with his condition and it motivated him to conduct research on the impact of eczema on the lives of patients and how they coped.

Out of 31 patients Siu has interviewed, more than half said they had developed their own ways to “coexist” with eczema. But others said they felt “trapped”.

Siu encouraged patients to be more “experimental” in dealing with the skin condition, citing the multiple factors that seem to be related to the disease.

“You don’t have to give up your hobby or habit. You just have to find a way to control it. Your life can go on with eczema,” Siu said.

Fung Yat-lui, who has two sons with the condition, said: “At first, I was very lost and helpless when I saw bloodstains and skin flakes on my younger son’s bedsheet. For a while, I tried to hold his hands at night to prevent him from scratching.”

His younger son, now 19, has had the condition from young, but the older one, now 21, only had eczema at 18.

HKU will run citywide body-mind-spirit support workshops for children with eczema and their parents from July to October to raise awareness and a better understanding of the disease.