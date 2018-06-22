The Hong Kong Observatory issued the amber rainstorm signal at 12.15pm on Friday.

The signal indicates heavy rain of more than 30mm has fallen in an hour or is expected to fall generally over the city.

The Observatory warned the public of a risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

It also extended its thunderstorm warning for the day.





A waterspout was spotted off Cheung Chau during the morning, and the weather authority posted online a picture of it, taken by a resident.

It was the third waterspout spotted over Hong Kong waters since June. An earlier one, during the unstable weather brought by Tropical Storm Ewiniar, was also near Cheung Chau.

The Observatory forecast isolated thunderstorms and showers on Saturday, with sunny intervals on Sunday.

