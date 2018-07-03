Hong Kong officials expressed serious concern on Monday after one of their own cleaners was seen in a widely circulated video throwing a bag of rubbish into the sea.

A man wearing a fluorescent vest similar to those commonly worn by outsourced cleaners for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department was captured in the 17-second clip carrying an unsealed bag of rubbish to a waterfront spot and dumping it.

The man, who had a cigarette dangling from his lips, also kicked into the sea what appeared to be other pieces of rubbish.

It was not known how many bags the man had thrown into the water. Some media reports said it was more than one.

A Facebook user who posted the video on Monday attached a message: “If that’s how the hygiene department handles rubbish, it’s no wonder the sea in Hong Kong is so stinky.”

Media reports said the clip was taken on Monday morning next to the marine police base on Shum Wan Road in Aberdeen.

A department spokesman on Monday night said it was very concerned about the case and was investigating.

“Such illegal acts are very serious. If sufficient evidence is gathered, we will consider prosecuting the offenders,” he said.

The spokesman said the department could also issue a notice to the contractor and ask that it replace staff members who are found to be derelict in their duties.

He added it had been paying attention to the performance of its cleaning contractors and carrying out regular and surprise inspections.

Last year the Marine Department collected 220.9 tonnes of rubbish in the waters off the city’s Southern district, surpassing figures for other areas such as Sai Kung and Tai Po.