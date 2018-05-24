At least 80 per cent of flights on Hong Kong’s flagship airline will earn more air miles from next month as the loyalty programme for Cathay Pacific looks to counter criticism that rewards for journeys with the carrier pale in comparison to competitors.

The shake-up to Asia Miles is set to offer a major boost to Cathay Pacific and sister airline Cathay Dragon as the loss-making airlines struggle to remain competitive amid stiff competition from budget carriers.

The frequent flier programme, a profit-generating subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Group, will also let customers redeem fewer miles to book many flights and will place 20 per cent more seats up for grabs.

The changes will affect some 10 million members of the reward programme worldwide.

Stephen Wong See-yuen, chief executive of Asia Miles, described the reforms as proof that the programme was finally listening to customers and acting on persistent complaints.

“This is a major change ... We think it will truly deliver value to all of our members no matter what route you fly, which route you redeem or which cabin you fly in. We believe the changes will benefit people across the board,” he said.

The biggest boon will be for travellers buying the cheapest economy tickets on short-haul routes, for which very few miles were given to customers in the past.

The cheapest ticket to Tokyo’s Narita airport will earn 1,000 miles, an increase of 117 per cent.

A seat booked on flexible terms to Shanghai Pudong will rake in 2,000 miles, up 157 per cent. A business class journey to China’s financial hub will bag 2,500 miles, up from 974.

“Our job is to help the airline as much as we can as well as all of our other airline partners, and we think this will be good news for everybody involved,” said Jason Adessky, head of strategy and coalition development at Asia Miles.

The loyalty scheme spent a significant amount of time working with Cathay Pacific to plot the incoming changes, he said.

Many of the improvements come from changes to the way air miles are calculated, based on cabin class, fare class and flight distance.

For a trip to Sydney, a flight with rival airline Qantas currently offers Asia Miles customers 2,296 miles in the cheapest economy seats, whereas with Cathay the number is just 1,148. But that figure will rise to 2,300 miles after June 22 when the changes take effect.

Anomalies like these which have favoured Cathay’s competitors will all be ironed out with the new set-up, the company said.

Qantas is a part of the Oneworld airline alliance of which Cathay is also a member.

Mileage earnings for the loyalty programme’s airline partners other than Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will go unchanged.

Cashing in miles to book an economy class seat will become cheaper in many cases.

Flights to Singapore and Osaka will cost 20,000 miles for a return ticket, a third less than previously.

For business, premium economy and first class journeys however, return trips will cost much more, although one-way tickets will be slightly cheaper.

One of the more contentious changes revolves around the availability of seats. Although the number of seats up for purchase by redeeming miles will increase by 20 per cent, two new redemption categories called “choice” and “tailored” will be introduced whereby travellers will need to use more miles for seats at peak travel times or on short notice.

This so-called “dynamic pricing” will see many customers pay close to standard market rates for flights bought with miles if their travel needs are less flexible.