The operator of Hong Kong’s most expensive tunnel will raise its tolls for the 18th time since 1997 and by as much as 8.8 per cent, effective Sunday.

Citing falling revenue and rising costs, private cars and taxis transiting the Western Harbour Tunnel must pay HK$5 more, or HK$70 and HK$65 respectively, up 7.7 and 8.3 per cent.

Public and private double-decker buses will face the biggest toll rise for the crossing linking Sai Ying Pun and Yau Ma Tei, at 8.8 per cent, paying HK$185 compared with HK$170.

Meanwhile, tolls for single-decker buses will climb to HK$130, up 8.3 per cent from HK$120.

Public and private light buses will have their tolls adjusted upwards by HK$5, to HK$80 – a 6.7 per cent rise.

But rates for motorcycles and motorbikes with three wheels will remain unchanged, at HK$25.

The price increases mean a widening gap compared with the cheapest toll charged at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which also spans Victoria Harbour and connects Causeway Bay and Hung Hom. Private cars crossing the Western Harbour Tunnel will pay more than three times the HK$20 rate at the Cross Harbour Tunnel.

The Western Harbour Tunnel Company made the announcement on Friday as its net revenue for the financial year fell below its minimum estimated amount. By ordinance, the company can automatically initiate a toll increase without obtaining government approval. The last increase took place last July based on the same reason.

“Since its inception, its actual net revenue in each financial year has been far below the minimum estimated net revenue stipulated in the Western Harbour Crossing Ordinance,” the company said in a statement.

“To meet increasing operational costs, the company needs to adjust the level of its tolls,” it added. “After the adjustment, the actual tolls are still much below the tolls gazetted under the ordinance.”

The firm said the main reason for the revenue shortfall was unsatisfactory traffic volume caused by congested access roads in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, lower tolls charged by other cross-harbour tunnels, and competition from the city’s railway system.

In a paper submitted to Legislative Council, the Transport and Housing Bureau said it hoped the company would consider public affordability and the wider public interest.

“Although the franchisee has made the toll adjustments within the levels allowed in the ordinance and does not require the government’s approval, we will continue to urge the franchisee to pay due regard to public affordability and acceptability as well as the wider public interest in devising its tolling strategy,” the bureau said.

Current promotions for goods vehicles and empty taxis travelling between midnight and 7am will be extended until January 31 next year.