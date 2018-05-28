An MTR Corporation investigation into the derailing of a train during testing of Hong Kong’s new cross-border high-speed rail link said a consultancy firm erred when calculating the lateral forces the track could sustain.

The inquiry, conducted by an independent panel of experts appointed by MTR, said the engineering company Ove Arup & Partners made assumptions in its design work for a maintenance track that contributed to the incident last month.

On April 3, train depot staff found four wheels on the last carriage of the train had “shifted out of position” on a maintenance track during an inspection, causing mounting concerns over the express trains’ safety. Some critics said the incident would undermine public confidence in the rail link, which is expected to open in September.

While MTR’s chief of operating for the high-speed rail Francis Li Shing-kee said the design consultant had wrongly calculated the forces the tracks could stand, the rail operator stopped short of accusing the contractor of negligence.

Ove Arup & Partners said they had nothing to add in a brief statement released on Monday afternoon.

“Regarding the wheel shift incident in the Shek Kong Stabling Siding, we noted that MTR has submitted the results of its investigation to the government; we do not have anything further to add,” the statement said.

The panel’s findings were revealed on Monday, as the rail operator submitted its findings to the government and Legislative Council about the derailment at the Shek Kong Stabling Sidings, which happened just two days after the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) infrastructure project started its trial runs on April 1.

In a statement issued by MTR Corp, the firm said there were four maintenance tracks at Shek Kong which rest on I-beam assembly structures to enable staff to carry out maintenance works underneath the trains.

However, Track No 4 where the derailment occurred, is the only one which has a very short curved section of 6.6 metres, out of its total length of 435 metres. The other three maintenance tracks are straight tracks.

“The consultant [Ove Arup & Partners] assumed the lateral forces imposed on the short curved section of Track No. 4 would be insignificantly small and therefore adopted the same design for the I-beam supporting structure for all of the four maintenance tracks,” Li said.

“Even though the trains proceeded to this track at a very low speed, the actual lateral forces generated at this curved section had exceeded the original design assumptions adopted and, over time, led to the I-beam assembly structure experiencing some deformation and hence widening the track gauges. The four wheels shifted out of position as a result.

“The panel and the independent railway expert concluded the incident was due to a site-specific issue unique to Track No 4.”

However, Li insisted the consultancy firm’s design was not incorrect, but had failed to take into account the track’s unique positioning and made wrong assumptions as a result.

“We will follow it up with the consultant according to the contract … We will discuss on how to carry out the reinforcement work … In future we’ll have more assessments of what the proposed projections,” he said.

The rail company has proposed that the I-beam supporting structure at the track would be replaced with two reinforced concrete walls under the rails to withstand the forces. The remedial work will not be started until it is approved by relevant parties, such as the government.

Li said that even with the other three tracks, it would be enough to handle the maintenance work of the rail.

MTR Corp said other mainline tracks were not affected as they were supported on concrete slabs, instead of I-beam structures.

“After the incident, the corporation has checked all tracks of the express rail link, including the mainline and other maintenance tracks, and confirmed they are in good order,” it said.