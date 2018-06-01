The government has ordered rail operator MTR Corporation to submit a report within one week to explain safety concerns over Hong Kong’s most expensive railway after a subcontractor was found to have cut corners on a key part of the project.

The rail giant was also requested on Thursday to speedily arrange for an independent expert to conduct load testing at the Hung Hom station platforms for the Sha Tin-Central link and submit the testing report to the Highways Department.

The move came as MTR Corp, which oversees the entire project, in response to media reports admitted on Wednesday – without naming anyone specifically – that a subcontractor had produced substandard work for the platform around September 2015 as its staff had cut steel bars to make it seem like they were screwed correctly into couplers. The rail operator claimed the fault was eventually rectified.

The error happened on the floor of one of two new underground levels being built beneath Hung Hom Station to house four platforms on the under-construction Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan rail corridor, known as the Tuen Ma Line, as part of the larger link.

Leighton Contractors (Asia) was the main contractor for building the platforms. Under a HK$5.2 billion contract in March 2013, Leighton is responsible for the construction of Hung Hom Station and stabling sidings for the Sha Tin-Central link project.

The firm subcontracted part of the job to China Technology Corp but an MTR Corp spokeswoman said it was another subcontractor hired by Leighton that carried out the substandard work. But she refused to reveal its name and to say whether MTR would report the matter to the police for further investigation.

The rail link has been hit by overruns and delays and it has run HK$16.5 billion over budget with a total price tag of HK$97.1 billion, including the cost of the preparatory work.

The government, which owns the rail project and has a 75 per cent stake in MTR Corp, had been kept in the dark about it.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, it said both the Transport and Housing Bureau and Highways Department were highly concerned about the incident that had raised safety concerns over the project.

“Today, director of highways Daniel Chung Kum-wah met with the senior management of MTR Corp and he repeatedly expressed concerns over this issue … He requested that the MTR submit a report within one week,” it said.

“To dismiss public concerns over the safety of the relevant concrete building, the director of highways also requested MTR to arrange as soon as possible an independent expert to conduct load testing and to submit a loading report to the Highways Department, to ensure that the relevant building could withstand the designed load,” it added.

However, civil and structural engineer Simon So and Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said the corner-cutting work by the subcontractor amounted to an act of fraud.

“This is in fact cheating or an act of fraud. MTR can report this to police or graftbusters for investigation. If MTR assists in the cover-up of the subcontractor’s fraudulent act, we as the public won’t have any ways to as a gatekeeper or a government watchdog. MTR should actively disclose any irregularities to the public. So far I don’t even know if the botched part of the project has been properly rectified,” he said.

Lam agreed, saying MTR Corp should reveal the name of the subcontractor. “I suspect this is conspiracy to defraud and MTR should report it to police. It also needs to disclose the subcontractor’s name [to] restore public confidence,” he said.

In a statement issued by MTR on Thursday night, it said chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang had instructed management to follow up on the issue immediately, vowing the findings of the independent consultant would be made public.

“MTR Corp is committed to upholding the highest quality standards in its railway projects and will always strive to maintain a high degree of transparency in information dissemination to the community … It is unfortunate if my recent remarks may have created an wrong impression. As always the Corp will fully cooperate with the government to address public concerns relating to the extension works at Hung Hom station,” Ma said.

The Hong Kong’s rail chief has recently created a storm over his controversial remarks that “if we tell you it’s OK then it is”. He insisted it would be “meaningless” to give more information about MTR’s rail projects, as they were not technicians, saying some of the information was internal and could not be disclosed to the public.