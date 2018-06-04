The Hong Kong government is about to complete a study on imposing a vacancy tax on developers who hoard empty flats, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said during a legislative meeting on Monday.

It is not clear when officials will reveal the research results.

“Hong Kong’s housing prices have largely exceeded affordability levels. We have been studying measures such as a vacancy tax on developers and will announce the results soon,” Chan said when questioned by a legislator on when the government would unveil such tax schemes.

The vacancy tax would apply only to developers and would not affect owners in the secondary property market, the finance chief added.

About 9,000 flats were left vacant from December last year to March, “a significant figure” compared with the government’s goal of adding 18,000 flats to the housing supply per year, Chan said, citing numbers from the Transport and Housing Bureau.

Lawmakers suggested other measures to cool the property market.

Starry Lee Wai-king, the legislator representing Kowloon West, called on the government to impose restrictions on the sale of flats, including measures aimed at both residents and foreigners. She said Hong Kong should follow mainland China’s lead in implementing such restrictions.

Chan declined to comment on whether the government would impose restrictions.

The government was planning to add 96,000 flats to the market in the next three to four years, government economist Andrew Au Sik-hung said.

Hong Kong home prices have surged for 24 consecutive months, the longest stretch for a property bull market in the past 25 years, making the city the world’s priciest urban centre to live and work in.

In April, about 300 flats were left vacant in a completed new residential development in Ho Man Tin, accounting for 20 per cent of the overall units in the project constructed by Kerry Properties in 2017.