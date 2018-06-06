The MTR Corporation admitted on Wednesday to glaring lapses in documenting faulty work during the construction of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project.

And the operator vowed to take legal action if evidence of fraud was uncovered in the HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link as it came clean on the scandal that has plagued the firm in recent weeks.

On a day when the company aired plenty of its dirty laundry in public, it also said it was investigating whether some of its engineers cheated on an exam testing them on their suitability to inspect repairs and maintenance work.

The real scandal though has centred around workers who cut corners when building a platform underneath Hung Hom station as part of the massive construction project.

Philco Wong Wai-ming, projects director for the MTR Corp, said on five occasions between August and December 2015 the rail operator found that steel bars were cut to make it seem as if they had been screwed correctly into couplers on the platform.

Wong said that at most 25 bars had been cut during that period.

However, on four out of the five occasions that there was a problem with the work, the issue was not documented, and as a result, the corporation did not know who cut the steel bars, Wong said.

“We don’t have any evidence on site as to who did it, the most important thing is the irregularities were rectified,” he said. “There are so many work procedures at the construction site, which are not necessarily all documented.”

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen, the operator’s chief executive, said the contractor of the Hung Hom station project was Leighton Contractors (Asia), which outsourced the steel job to subcontractor Fang Sheung Construction.

Between August and December 2015, staff discovered irregularities on five occasions.

These were rectified before concrete was poured to create the floor of one level beneath Hung Hom Station, housing four platforms on the Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan rail corridor, known as the Tuen Ma Line, as part of the larger link.

The three metre-thick slab involved 60mm of one end of the 12-metre steel bars screwed into one of the 26,000 couplers on the slab.

“We don’t know why the workers chose to cut the steel bars, which took lots more efforts than other ways to screw them in the couplers,” said Wong, after showing how a steel bar was screwed by hand into a coupler within 15 seconds.

The MTR Corp chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said the firm would “take legal actions” against any breach of the law.

“We treated the matter extremely seriously as public safety is our number one priority,” Ma said.

However, he said the report on the scandal that the government demanded within a week will be delayed to the end of next week as it, “needs time to gather information over a matter that happened three years ago”.

The rail operator has also appointed an independent consultant, engineering firm C M Wong & Associates, to test loading of the platform in question.

Wong was tasked with performing strength tests on the Hong Kong section of the cross-border bridge last year, after fake quality tests on concrete emerged.

Ma said the results of the testing should be ready in three to four months.

The Sha Tin -Central rail line has been troubled by cost overruns and delays. Services of the Tuen Ma line are due to begin in 2019, and the remaining cross-harbour section between Hung Hom and Admiralty through Exhibition Centre station in 2021.

“Trial runs of trains on the new platforms [of the Tuen Ma line] started in April, and have been smooth so far,” Leong said.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide were unimpressed with the corporation’s explanations. Roundtable legislator Michael Tien Puk-sun, and Civic Party’s Tanya Chan, said the corporation had failed to give a full explanation of what happened.

While rejecting the MTR Corp’s view that the incident had involved poor quality workmanship, Tien said: “There is only one conclusion, that somebody had committed fakery.”

Tanya Chan said the corporation had become an “independent kingdom” under Ma’s leadership.

The pair called for the set-up of an independent committee to investigate the scandal, to be spearheaded by a judge appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Separately, the MTR Corp said it would look into media reports that engineers leaders sitting for an internal test cheated so that the corporation would have enough staff members to inspect the repair and maintenance work. The engineers were reportedly given answers before taking the test and tips to amend answers before leaving a test venue.

Secretary for Transport and Housing, Frank Chan Fan, said the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department was following up on the fresh accusations.

“We will monitor the investigation. In any case, we cannot compromise public safety,” Chan said.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said it was “unthinkable” that corporation staff were allowed to cheat on an important test.

“The incident has exposed a worrying corporate culture at MTR,” Lam said.