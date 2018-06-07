After claiming it did not know who cut corners in platform work on its HK$97.1 billion (US$12.3 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link, the MTR Corporation identified a subcontractor as responsible.

The allegations levelled against workers from Fang Sheung Construction, a subcontractor that handled steel bars in the city’s most expensive rail project, came a day after the rail operator said it did not know who cut them or the reasons behind the substandard work.

The scandal centres on the installation of bars used for building a platform underneath Hung Hom station. They were found to have been cut to make it seem as if they had been screwed correctly into couplers on the platform.

On Thursday, MTR projects director Philco Wong Nai-keung said it was workers from Fang Sheung Construction who cut them, according to information from the rail operator’s staff monitoring the project.

Wong made clear MTR staff did not see the moment when the bars were cut.

“But parts that had been cut away from the steel bars were placed in another location,” he said. “At that time there were only workers from Fang Sheung, thus we understood it was done by [them].”

The subcontractor’s workers explained that cutting the bars was done for convenience, he added, as they had faced difficulties screwing them properly into couplers.

Wong said the installations in question had already been rectified.

MTR Corp found cut bars on five occasions between August and December 2015. On the third occasion, in mid-December, when five steel bars were found to be substandard, the rail operator sent a warning email to the project’s contractor, Leighton Contractors (Asia), he recalled. The contractor then passed the message to Fang Sheung.

Wong said no written records were made on the findings on the other four occasions, as fewer than five cut steel bars were found each time.

MTR Corp chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang on Thursday said Leighton Contractors should explain to the public what happened and ensure its work involving the project’s 26,000 couplers was being done properly.

The rail operator has pledged to submit a report on the incident to the government next week, and Ma said it would respect any decisions officials made.