Calls mounted on Saturday for Hong Kong’s leader to establish a judge-led committee to investigate the corner-cutting scandal on the HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link before a report is released next Friday, with five lawmakers from both sides of the political divide backing the move.

Speaking on a radio programme, pro-establishment lawmakers Michael Tien Puk-sun and Tony Tse Wai-chuen, alongside Democratic Party’s Helena Wong Pik-wan, agreed that Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor should launch a probe.

Their demand came as the pan-democratic camp insisted on a separate inquest by the Legislative Council.

The MTR Corporation has been hit with criticisms after it admitted a subcontractor cut corners in carrying out its HK$5.2 billion contract to build new platforms under the existing Hung Hom station, as part of the Sha Tin-Central link, the city’s most expensive rail project.

The scandal centred on the installation of bars used for building a platform beneath the station in 2015. After admitting to lapses in supervision but saying it did not know which party cut corners, MTR Corp on Thursday blamed subcontractor Fang Sheung Construction and said it cut the bars to make it seem as if they had been screwed correctly into couplers on the platform.

Fang Sheung is voluntarily registered with the Construction Industry Council as a subcontractor specialising in “reinforcement bar fixing”.

The three lawmakers’ calls were echoed by heads of Legco’s transport panel – Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong lawmaker Ben Chan Han-pan and Democratic Party legislator Lam Cheuk-ting – on a separate programme on Saturday morning.

A similar committee was established in March to look into the safety of franchised bus services, following a horrific bus accident in Tai Po that claimed 19 lives a month earlier.

“You can clearly see that the government’s monitoring of the MTR Corp is ‘left hand passing to the right’ – if you sign off [on a project], I’ll do too,” Tien said, adding that the same could be true with the rail giant’s relationship with the project’s main contractor Leighton Contractors (Asia).

Wong noted that the scope of the judge-led committee’s probe would be determined by the chief executive.

She stressed the need to launch a separate investigation – as suggested by localist lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai – at Legco under the Powers and Privilege Ordinance, a move which was not supported by the pro-establishment camp. Cheng’s motion to set up a select committee to investigate the incident was shot down in a Legco House Committee meeting on Friday.

The Transport and Housing Bureau said the government would make a decision “at an appropriate time” on the setting up of an independent review committee.

It earlier said the incident was not reported to them but on Saturday, confirmed that another subcontractor – China Technology Corp, which was tasked with concrete pouring after the installation of the bars – had on September 15 requested a meeting with the government, Leighton and the MTR Corp.

However, the meeting was called off by the subcontractor three days later, which said the issue had been “resolved”.

A bureau spokesman said it had requested for more information from the subcontractor after its initial request but its emails went unanswered.

When the cancellation happened, it asked the MTR Corp about the matter, but the rail company said it needed more information before it could comment.

“As China Technology Corp did not provide relevant information at the time, the Highways Department cannot follow up,” the bureau spokesman said.

Sources told the Post earlier that Leighton and China Technology Corp had a dispute over a fatal accident last November at another work site.