Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday announced an independent investigation into the Sha Tin-Central rail link’s corner-cutting scandal, vowing to give a former judge “all necessary power” to uncover what went wrong on the MTR Corporation’s HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) project.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said that, given the “severity” of the incident, forming a commission of inquiry – a high-powered inquisition, which can summon witnesses – was appropriate. Former non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal Michael Hartmann, 73, will lead the inquiry.

Revelations of shoddy work – and faulty documentation of it – have in recent weeks marred the most expensive rail project in the city’s history.

Last week, the semi-privatised MTR Corp said a subcontractor, Fang Sheung Construction, cut corners when building platforms for the new link under Hung Hom station.

Its workers were alleged to have cut metal bars to make it seem as if they had been screwed correctly into couplers, though they had not. Photos later emerged of workers wearing the uniform of the main contractor, Leighton Contractors (Asia), cutting the bars.

Lam said the commission would investigate the cause and extent of the problems, as well as reviewing supervision at the MTR Corp and how the government – which has a 75 per cent stake in the corporation – monitors and controls such projects.

She said she had the “full support” of Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li to appoint a commission of inquiry, something legislators had pressured the government to do in recent days. She said she would consult her Executive Council on the composition of the panel and its terms of reference, but did not set a date for its formal appointment.

“We hope that the commission can submit its report in about six months’ time after its commencement of work so that the truth can be unveiled as soon as possible,” Lam said.

She added it was “too early to say” whether the probe would delay the opening of the first part of the link, set for mid-2019.

Lam said that, as the commission would be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Ordinance, it would have “all necessary powers” to summon witnesses and request documents from relevant bodies.





After the investigation, the commission would make recommendations to safeguard the quality of works and public safety, she said.

The city leader said the government would make no “guesses” or premature announcements on whether MTR Corp chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang would lose his job.

“Chairman Ma has worked hard in leading the MTR Corp in the past three years,” she said.

This will not be Hartmann’s first delve into a big infrastructure job gone awry. He was involved in an expert panel that reviewed the delay of the HK$84.4 billion cross-border high-speed rail project.

In a report delivered in January 2015, the panel found that the Highways Department and the MTR Corp had respectively failed in their roles, resulting in delays and a budget overrun.

MTR Corp’s corporate culture of “discouraging elevation of bad news without solutions” was partly to blame, the panel said, while the MTR project team’s “over-optimism” about the completion date and overreliance on measures was also at fault.

Lam was involved in two previous commissions of inquiry, when she was chief secretary. They investigated the 2012 Lamma ferry disaster and the 2015 lead-in-water scandal, which affected 11 public housing estates.