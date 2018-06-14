Hong Kong was gripped by World Cup fever on Thursday as fans poured into restaurants, pubs, and shopping centres for the start of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Businesses in entertainment areas such as Lan Kwai Fong, Wan Chai, and Tsim Sha Tsui, along with the city’s major shopping malls have prepared for the month-long soccer extravaganza, displaying the national flags of the 32 nations taking part, and LED screens as tall as double-decker buses put up for the occasion.

With the Fifa tournament generating hundreds of millions of dollars globally, everyone from bar owners to property developers have spent time and money hoping to attract a slice of that enormous pie.

Developer Sino Group spent HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) setting up its seven shopping malls, while arch-rival Sun Hung Kai Properties pumped HK$9.8 million into its round-the-clock shopping centre, APM, in Kwun Tong.

APM, and Sino Land’s Olympian City mall, have installed a 460-inch and 450-inch LED monitors respectively, for live matches.

“In the past, the World Cup was held in countries in Europe or South America, and there is a big time difference,” said Andrea Leung Tsui-shan, Sino Land deputy general manager of retail marketing.

“Now it’s held in Russia and the time zone is closer to Hong Kong. The events will bring more visitors to the malls, and restaurants will be benefited the most.”

With Moscow five hours behind Hong Kong, this year’s matches will kick off between 6pm and 3am, meaning less disruption during office business hours than was the case four years ago.

In Causeway Bay, Philip Wong, manager of Zerve Bar & Billiards, said bookings for Thursday night’s opener had jumped 50 per cent compared to a normal week, and he expected a 20 per cent growth in business in the coming month on match days.

“It [watching it in bar] is very different from watching it at home,” Wong said. “In the last World Cup, we often had supporters from different teams challenging each other. The losing team would have to drink a lot of beers and pay the bill.

“I once saw four people who ended up drinking some 20 bottles of beer.”

Wong conceded that the required minimum spending would be slightly higher than usual, but he added that there would be special package menus that include drinks and food.

He said the bar could easily attract 300 to 400 customers a day, based on previous years.

Football fan Henry Leung, who had a newborn son on Saturday, said on social media that “sleepless nights” were back, not because of the baby, but because of the World Cup, which they would watch together.

In marked contrast to the heightened anticipation in Hong Kong, there was a more muted approach to the start of the tournament on the mainland, which has largely failed to capture the imagination of Chinese fans.

Unlike four years ago, when there was plenty of interest in the tournament in Brazil, which was largely fuelled by online betting, a crackdown on web-based and social media lotteries has lowered the connection fans have to the World Cup.

In 2014, online lottery sales reached an unprecedented 85 billion yuan (US$13.2 billion) – more than twice the amount spent the previous year. This betting boom was largely down to the World Cup.

However, the Chinese government decided the clampdown on the lotteries the following year, and earlier this month the Ministry of Finance reminded the public that it would pay close attention to illegal online lotteries and gambling during the tournament in Russia.