The head of Hong Kong’s rail operator ordered his staff on Friday to improve their internal reporting arrangements in the wake of a faulty works scandal over a HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) project.

MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang, who revealed the findings of a report the government had demanded, said there was room for the firm to do better in a scandal that is now the subject of a deeper probe launched by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor earlier this week.

“It is evident there is room for improvement in the reporting mechanism,” Ma said of the controversy surrounding work on the Sha Tin to Central rail link. “I have instructed the management and project manager to review the existing reporting mechanism and make improvements as soon as possible.”

In a 46-page report released on Friday, the MTR Corp admitted there was no documentary evidence of the faulty work as the project was in progress.

It revealed that MTR Corp chief executive Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen learned about the scandal only from news on May 29.

The findings were based on the recollections of former and existing MTR staff and interviews with personnel from the company’s main contractor, Leighton Contractors (Asia) and sub-contractors Fang Sheung Construction and China Technology Corporation.

Leighton, which won a HK$5.2 billion contract from MTR in 2013 to build the Hung Hom station floors and stabling sidings for the rail link, out-sourced the steel job to Fang Sheung and concrete work to China Technology Corp.

In the report, the MTR Corp no longer identify any parties trimming metal bars as it earlier alleged that workers for Fang Sheung had cut metal bars when building platforms under Hung Hom station to make it seem they had been screwed correctly into couplers, though they had not. Photos the Post later obtained showed workers wearing Leighton uniforms cutting the bars.

Controversy erupted last month after the MTR Corp confirmed that on five occasions between August and December 2015 more than 25 steel bars in total were shortened.

During the internal investigation in the past two weeks, the MTR Corp conceded that there were “some contradictions and inconsistencies between the recollections of certain individuals.”

While MTR Corp was chronicling the events, it said in the report: “In many cases, the individuals made available by Leighton and its sub-contractors were not able to provide full information.”

For example, there were allegations China Technology made against Leighton, which MTR did not disclose in the report as it did not have any evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The report quoted two Fang Sheung representatives saying Leighton instructed the company to trim steel bars to meet the required standard after running into trouble when screwing them into couplers. They also said there was an “understanding” that Leighton would carry out “rectification measures” as a result.

However, three Leighton representatives said in the interview that “they had no direct knowledge on the steel bars being cut and/ or not screwed into couplers on site.”

MTR Corp said in the report that Leighton and Fang Sheung provided “limited information.”

MTR Corp, which is partly privatised, identified Fang Sheung in response to a government directive to report what went wrong.

The events in question took place during the chairmanship of Raymond Chien Kuo-fung, whom Ma succeeded on January 1, 2016.

The scandal is now the subject of a deeper probe the city’s leader launched earlier this week by appointing former non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal, Michael Hartmann, to lead a commission of inquiry mandated “with all necessary power.”

MTR Corp said it had yet to find any defects on the project or any safety hazards, but still it would conduct loading test.