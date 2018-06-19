Hong Kong’s railway operator on Tuesday disclosed two more cases of problematic construction work on the city’s multibillion dollar Sha Tin-Central link, just days after a frontline worker leaked details of similar “unauthorised deviations” from design drawings for a station platform wall.

Amid accusations the MTR Corporation has been lax in recording and revealing substandard work, the operator insisted it only learned about the latest errors on Friday, and vowed to take action against staff responsible and the contractor in charge.

The corporation disclosed in a report submitted to the government that a joint venture between contractors Hsin Chong Group Holdings and Samsung C&T had divulged two more instances where a wall built at To Kwa Wan station had undergone unauthorised modifications in the form of removal of reinforcing bars.

The MTR Corp insisted the irregularities, which covered 60 square metres, posed no risk to safety.

A similar blunder on a different section of the wall originally came to light last week. A member of Hong Kong’s legislature said a frontline construction worker told her remedial work on the wall to shave off concrete to correct bulging had taken place in April, and the removal of the reinforcing bars was unauthorised.

The allegations led to the government’s Highways Department ordering the rail giant to formally explain the errors, which are among a number to have plagued construction of the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.37 billion) line – the most expensive railway project in Hong Kong’s history.

The MTR Corp said it carried out an investigation by interviewing nine of its staff. But the contractor – awarded the HK$4.57 billion construction contract in July 2012 – refused access to its workers for the probe.

The firm’s representatives did not spell out what actions would be taken against the contractors or its staff.

“We will take proper record and make consideration for reference in future tenders,” project director Philco Wong Nai-keung said.

Linda So Ka-pik, the firm’s corporate affairs director, added that disciplinary action would depend on the situation and refused to say if staff could be fired over what happened at To Kwa Wan.

Asked if MTR Corp management should take responsibility for the recent scandals, chief executive Lincoln Leong said: “We are an organisation that respects and expects responsibility. [It] will be looked at throughout the investigation.”

The contractor conceded that due to the errors an estimated 60 square metres of the wall had not been modified in accordance with approved drawings.

The MTR Corp added it was “very concerned” and “very disappointed”. It agreed that the deviations had no safety impact on the wall or adjacent staircases and escalators, but it nevertheless instructed the contractor to open up the whole 320 square metres [of the wall] for inspection “as a matter of prudence and to address public concerns”.

“We will submit a remedial proposal to the government, and the MTR Corp will supervise all work undertaken by the contractor,” the rail operator said.

“We will take action against the contractor in accordance with the contract and also commence disciplinary processes relating to staff.”

While the MTR Corp said it would break open the internal wall in question at To Kwa Wan station for inspection, its representatives said on Tuesday it had not yet scheduled the procedure with the contractor.

In the investigation interviews, workers even revealed one instance where an inspector from the rail firm noticed an area with horizontal reinforcement bars removed but turned a blind eye and did not report it to superiors.

“We are seriously concerned about this omission,” the report said.

The problems at To Kwa Wan station were first exposed last week by HK First lawmaker Claudia Mo Man-ching, who claimed to have been sent information by a worker.

The furore came hot on the heels of another scandal involving a platform at Hung Hom station where workers were found to have cut steel bars to fake proper installation.

The MTR Corp submitted a report on the Hung Hom incidents last week after the government announced a judge-led inquiry with the power to summon witnesses and request documents from those involved. The main contractor, Leighton Contractors (Asia), has yet to comment.

On Sunday, reports surfaced that excavation work had been halted for Exhibition Centre – another station being built for the line – amid concerns about insufficient underground support work.

The operator also submitted a written account on excavation works at the station to officials on Tuesday.

It said two non-conformance reports were issued to the contractor on May 10 and June 11 after the contractor was found to have dug deeper than allowed before inserting the fifth and final layer of i-beams.

The contractors were also required to submit a remedial proposal in May, but the firm said that only arrived on Tuesday.

The Highways Department on Tuesday night said it was “highly concerned about the supervision problems on the project revealed by the report” and was studying it closely.

Michael Tien Puk-sun, who chairs a railway subcommittee at Hong Kong’s legislature, questioned the integrity of the rail firm’s reporting mechanism.

He asked why the report did not reveal the names of staff accused of keeping the incidents from superiors.

Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan said she would write to the chairman of the Legislative Council’s transport panel to request a special meeting to discuss the recent blunders.

“We have no idea who did this wall trimming, or based on whose instruction,” Chan said.