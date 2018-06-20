The impact of the escalating Sino-US trade row on Hong Kong is “worrying” as punitive tariffs ­“spiral downward”, the city’s secretary for commerce and economic development has warned.

Edward Yau Tang-wah, travelling with Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on a business tour in Europe, said in a phone interview with the Post on Tuesday night that about 17 per cent or HK$60 billion (US$7.6 billion) worth of Chinese exports in question passed through the city to the United States, and about 9 per cent or HK$6 billion of US exports went to mainland China via the city.

Hong Kong also faced an “unquantifiable impact from the spillover” of the dispute between the US and Europe, which could trigger trade to divert from Hong Kong to other countries, he said.

Beijing and Washington are embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade row, with China on Tuesday vowing to use quantitative and qualitative measures to hit back if US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 10 per cent punitive tariff on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products went ahead.

“We are worried about the worsening Sino-US trade dispute, and it is a pity to see that the goodwill the two countries built over the years is being lost,” Yau said from Paris.

“We fear that the trade war will become an irreversible step as each side only cares about its own interests.”

When Trump announced plans on Friday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports, Beijing responded by publishing a list of US products – ranging from soybeans to cars – that it would subject to retaliatory measures of the “same scale and intensity”.

The problem for Beijing, however, is that by raising the tariff stakes on US$200 billion worth of products, Trump has put any like-for-like retaliatory move out of China’s reach, as it simply does not buy that amount of American goods.

By Beijing’s own calculations, the value of US product imports last year was US$154 billion.

Federation of Hong Kong Industries chairman Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah said Hong Kong companies in the re-export and transshipment business would be hit hardest.

“The trade war has spread to food such as meat and fish, which to some extent will put them in trouble,” Kwok said.

Yau said the bureau met with business chambers on Tuesday to explain the quantitative impact on Hong Kong arising from the trade war.

On news of the worsening trade war, the Hong Kong stock market slumped to its lowest in four months with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropping as much as about 1,000 points before closing 841 points lower at 29,468 on Tuesday.