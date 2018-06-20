The MTR Corporation’s repeated failure to notify the Hong Kong government of substandard work on the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.4 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link was “totally unacceptable”, the Highways Department said on Wednesday morning as it expressed “deep regret” over the transport operator’s attitude.

In a response to a written account submitted by the company on Tuesday evening about excavation work at Exhibition Centre Station, the department also took the opportunity to voice its dissatisfaction at a series of scandals involving three stops on the line.

“It is totally unacceptable that the MTR Corp has repeatedly failed to timely notify the Highways Department of incidents related to the construction of Hung Hom Station, To Kwa Wan Station and Exhibition Centre Station,” it said on Wednesday.

According to the department, it learned of the three scandals only after receiving media inquiries.

A subcontractor for a HK$5.2 billion contract awarded to Leighton Contractors (Asia) to expand and build new platforms under the existing Hung Hom Station was accused of cutting steel bars short to fake proper installation.

Separately, the rail firm confirmed that at To Kwa Wan Station, steel bars had been removed by the contractor in an “unauthorised” manner from a wall that spanned two levels.

The rail firm has since submitted two reports on the incidents to the government. It also admitted on Tuesday that workers at the Exhibition Centre site had dug deeper than allowed before proper installation of underground support in the form of I-beams.

The rail firm said the contractor – a joint venture between Leighton Contractors (Asia) and China State Construction – did not stop work despite receiving two non-conformance reports in May and June.

On Wednesday, the Highways Department expressed its dismay over how the contractor and MTR Corp had let the work continue for a “prolonged period”.

“The Transport and Housing Bureau and the Highways Department also deeply regret that the attitude of the MTR Corp, as a project manager, and the contractor in handling the incident has unsatisfactorily put the public’s safety at risk,” it said.

The department noted that the written account submitted by the MTR Corp on the Exhibition Centre Station incident left many questions “unanswered” and demanded a “full and detailed account” that included a comprehensive review of the firm’s work supervision system. The department however did not say when this would be due.

Meanwhile, speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday, MTR Corp projects director Philco Wong Nai-keung refused to say if there had been more undisclosed shoddy work on the rail line.

“What is most important is that after the completion of every project, it is inspected by relevant government departments and put through test runs,” Wong said.