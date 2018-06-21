After weeks of being caught on the back foot over a string of shoddy construction scandals, the board of MTR Corporation on Thursday came down hard on management to review the entire reporting mechanism for safety lapses in the city’s costliest rail project, the Sha Tin to Central link.

MTR Corp chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said they would bring in an external consultant to conduct the review, which is expected to be completed in three months.

Chief executive Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen, who appeared with Ma in a press briefing, said he would be “accountable for the activities”.

“There are certainly aspects of the reporting mechanism we could have done better,” Ma said. “All of the MTR’s senior management became aware of the problems from news reports.”

The decision comes after a string of public exposés on faulty construction by contractors and cover-ups at three of the stations being built as part of the HK$97.1 billion venture.

The review came a day after Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said he learned of MTR Corp’s faulty construction problems from media reports.

He called MTR Corp’s failure to properly supervise contractors, or report incidents of faulty construction to the government, “totally unacceptable”.

The semi-privatised rail firm has been troubled by a series of exposés on safety lapses at three stations along the Sha Tin to Central link: Hung Hom, To Kwa Wan and Exhibition Centre.

More to follow.