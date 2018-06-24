Hong Kong’s troubled Sha Tin-Central link, the city’s costliest rail project, plunged into further controversy on Sunday after a lawmaker revealed that the number of steel bars involved in a corner-cutting scandal was 200 times that of the initial figure announced by the MTR Corporation.

Speaking on a radio programme on Sunday morning, legislator Michael Tien Puk-sun, quoting anonymous sources, said 5,000 steel bars – about 20 per cent of the total amount – supporting the platform of Hung Hom station were shortened.

Earlier this month, the rail giant said only 25 bars were affected in shoddy works that were first exposed by the media, involving bars that were cut short to make it seem as if they had been properly screwed into couplers at the station.

The MTR Corp faced further criticism as later reports surfaced of other faulty designs at stations along the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.4 billion) line.

“The latest news I’ve got made me feel very uncomfortable. Someone, whom I think is very reliable, said although Leighton Contractors (Asia) was requested to fix the problems, there is no evidence of how many issues they have solved in the end,” Tien said.

“Recently, I heard as many as 20 per cent of the steel bars … were cut short,” added Tien, a former chairman of rail operator KCR before it merged with the MTR Corp in 2007.

In an MTR press conference on June 6, senior management sought to provide explanations for the scandal. MTR Corp projects director Philco Wong Nai-keung said that on five occasions between August and December 2015, the operator found instances of shortened steel bars.

Wong said at most 25 bars had been cut in that period. On four of those occasions there was a problem with the work, the issue was not documented and, as a result, the MTR Corp did not know who cut the steel bars.

On Sunday Tien said the alterations could pose a long-term threat to rail safety.

“There might not be any problem if we conduct stress tests today, but I am worried that issues will emerge in five to 10 years, and then service on the whole railway will have to stop,” Tien said.

To fix the problem, he said, at least five walls at the station had to be partially demolished for thorough inspections. If a large number of steel bars were found to be defective, more work would be required to strengthen the structure, according to him.

Tien said he believed that no one, including MTR management, main contractor Leighton and frontline workers, could produce substantive records of how all 26,000 steel bars were installed.

Asked if his sources were credible, Tien said past information he had received from them “was largely accurate and in the right directions”.

A spokesman for the MTR Corp did not confirm the number of steel bars in Tien’s statement, but said it had already submitted a report on the incident to the government to confirm that Leighton had completed the project according to the contract and relevant legal requirements.

The report included various information obtained from subcontractors, and the MTR Corp would leave it to a government-appointed commission of inquiry to follow up on the matter, the spokesman said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor earlier set up an independent investigation committee to look into the incident and MTR board members also requested that the rail giant come up with proposals to improve the internal reporting of the company.

On Friday, the MTR Corp also revealed that it had discovered in 2012 that pillars supporting two viaducts at the Yuen Long station of the West Rail Line, near the construction site of the third phase of the luxury Grand Yoho development, had started to show signs of subsidence.

The viaducts subsided by 20mm, which was within an acceptable range that would not cause any structural safety problems. Reinforcement work on the pillars is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Alfred Sit Wing-hang, director of the government’s Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, said on Sunday that there was no need to worry about the West Rail Line’s safety.

“We will pay attention to the situation, and ask the MTR Corp to give us information. But I want to emphasise that it will not affect the railway’s operation or safety,” Sit said.

“We have a very strict arrangement to keep us informed that the MTR Corp is ensuring the rail tracks and other facilities are not affected [by the subsidence].”