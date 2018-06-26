Public interest would outweigh the concerns of property developers in the Hong Kong government’s consideration to introduce a levy on those who hoard empty flats, the city’s leader said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor made clear she owed a responsibility to work for the best interests of the public, as she stepped up rhetoric against critics of the planned “vacancy tax”.

It was her clearest statement on the controversial issue to date and came days before officials were expected to announce details of the plan. Authorities hope the tax encourages developers to release more flats into the market, thus boosting supply and cooling prices.

But the city’s powerful property developers have declared their opposition to the plan, arguing it is discriminatory and amounts to an intervention in the free market that could end up discouraging and slowing the construction of flats.

At a press briefing in Beijing, Lam was repeatedly asked whether the government would delay the tax in light of developers’ strong objections.

“Why do you care so much about how the developers see it?” she asked. “Why do you not care about the views of the general public?

“As the chief executive, I care about the interests of the public and the people. There are bound to be different views on every government plan.”

Lam cited the example of a push to scrap the so-called offsetting mechanism of the Mandatory Provident Fund, the city’s pension scheme. The mechanism allows employers to dip into workers’ pension funds for severance and long-service payments.

“I still hear some strong views from some factions of the business sector,” she noted, referring to the MPF issue.

“But for the sake of the best interests of the public, as the chief executive, I will take on the challenges.”

She declined to confirm reports that the Executive Council would hold a special meeting on Thursday to give a final go-ahead for the tax.

Earlier this month, Lam said a decision on the plan would be announced in June. It was reported the tax would apply only to developers and not affect owners in the secondary property market.

According to the Rating and Valuation Department, about 43,000 flats, or 3.7 per cent of the citywide total, lay vacant in 2017. Among them, 9,370 were unsold and new; of these, 5,000 were completed last year.

The Real Estate Developers Association opposed the tax and said the government figure was misleading. The association, which represents major private developers, claimed that flats were being categorised as completed and ready for occupation when they were waiting for an official certificate of compliance that would come only after all furnishings, fittings and landscaping work had been done.