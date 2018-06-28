The top advisers to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Thursday approved several new policies aiming to relieve the city’s housing crisis, the Post has learned.

The package includes: unlinking the pricing of government-subsidised housing from market rates; introducing a vacancy tax on newly built but unsold flats; and building affordable housing on five prime sites originally reserved for private developers to build luxury homes.

A source said the vacancy tax was proposed to be twice a home’s rateable value. The rateable value is the estimated annual rental value of a flat, calculated by government specialists and based on market rates.

All new flats that have been left unsold for more than a year will be subject to the tax, according to the source. It was estimated that there were about 9,000 such flats held by property developers.

The proposed policies came as property prices continued to increase – for 25 straight months as of the end of April – in the world’s least affordable market to buy a home, feeding public anger.

The endorsement by the Executive Council during the Thursday meeting will pave the way for the introduction of these policies, of which more details are expected to be announced on Friday.

More to follow …