Young couples and families in Hong Kong can now bid for cheaper subsidised flats at a discount of nearly 50 per cent, compared to the current 30 per cent rate, as part of a basket of new housing initiatives announced by the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Friday.

“Hong Kong people can be more reassured now, they don’t need to be bothered by the price increase of private flats,” Lam said, flanked by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, housing minister Frank Chan Fan and development minister Michael Wong Wai-lun.

Reforming the pricing of subsidised flats was among six measures Lam announced on Friday afternoon to tackle the city’s housing problems. Other proposals include imposing a tax equivalent to two years of rental income on vacant flats, reallocating more land originally earmarked for private flats for public housing, inviting the Urban Renewal Authority to build starter homes at Ma Tau Wai, imposing more stringent conditions on developers’ sales of uncompleted flats and forming a task force to help push ahead temporary housing projects launched by community groups.

Lam, who made the announcement a day before the end of her first anniversary in the office, said: “There is no political motive … it’s just because housing in Hong Kong is the most important, most complicated and most serious problem [to tackle].

“I’m announcing [the measures] when they are ready, there’s no need to wait for the policy address.”

She said that by unlinking subsidised housing from market prices, such homes in future would in effect enjoy a discount equivalent to about 48 per cent off the market price.

For example, the buyer of a 400 sq ft subsidised flat at Kai Tak would be able to save HK$1 million (US$128,200) under the new pricing mechanism, significantly reducing the cost from HK$3.9 million to HK$2.9 million.

The existing mechanism sets a discount off the market price and, after the discount, the price of half the flats in a project to be sold should be affordable – meaning the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 40 per cent of applicants’ income – to eligible applicants falling within the income limit.

This discount has remained at 30 per cent since 1991.

Under the new mechanism, subsidised housing prices will relate to a family’s budget. The calculation will be based on the median monthly household income of families without a property.

For example, using the median household income in the fourth quarter last year, families making HK$39,500 or lower would be able to afford 75 per cent of the subsidised flats in a project in future.

The first batch of subsidised flats to benefit from the new policy will be those to be sold under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership scheme by the end of this year.

Lam also urged the Housing Authority to study whether the same measure can be applied to the 4,400 units opened for application under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) earlier this year.

But the starter home scheme, which targets applicants with more income than those under the HOS, will get a smaller discount, Lam said, adding details will be released later.

In other measures, to ensure the timely release of uncompleted flats, developers will be required to sell at least 20 per cent of the total number of units approved by the Lands Department in the presale consent, including those sold through tender.

Lam’s announcement comes as property prices continue to soar – rising for 26 straight months as of the end of May – in the world’s most expensive market to buy a home and officials have been under increasing pressure to find short-term relief for unaffordable housing.

The government has invited the public to give their opinions on 18 proposals to plug a predicted shortage of 1,200 hectares of land for the city’s housing and economic development in the next three decades. But the quickest options can only yield results in a decade.

More to follow …