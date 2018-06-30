A new policy offering cheaper subsidised flats in Hong Kong could take effect as early as October alongside tougher resale restrictions, the city’s housing minister said on Saturday.

Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan was responding to Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s announcement on Friday of six measures to boost home ownership. These included making subsidised flats available at a discount equivalent to about 48 per cent off the market price instead of the current 30 per cent.

Speaking on a radio programme on Saturday, Chan said the Housing Authority was considering increasing resale restrictions on subsidised flats amid concerns that buyers would use them for investment.

He added the authority would discuss the matter in greater detail, including ways to implement the new measure, at a committee meeting in mid-July.

But Chan said he disagreed with imposing a total ban on the resale of the subsidised flats, explaining that “sometimes families and individuals need to resell”.

At present, owners of such flats must hold them for at least five years and pay the government back the land premium when they sell them in the open market.

On Friday evening, a special meeting of the authority’s subsidised housing committee was held, Chan said. Members initially agreed to implement the new subsidised housing pricing policy for three projects that were opened to applications earlier this year. As of April, the projects – located in Cheung Sha Wan, Tung Chung and Kai Tak – drew almost 150,000 applications.

The other initiatives Lam announced on Friday included imposing a vacancy tax equivalent to two years of rental income on empty new flats; reallocating more land originally earmarked for private housing to build public flats; inviting the Urban Renewal Authority to build starter homes at Ma Tau Wai; imposing more stringent conditions on developers’ sales of uncompleted flats; and forming a task force to drive temporary housing projects launched by community groups.

Responding to criticisms the proposals would fail to cool the hot local market, Chan said such comments were off-topic. He explained the aim was not to bring down prices but to boost the supply of subsidised flats, make them more affordable and encourage more timely supply of first-hand private flats.

“I think the six initiatives serve the three targets quite well.”

In terms of increasing the city’s housing supply, that would need to be solved by increasing land supply, he added.

On this point, Chan believed reclamation was a fast and cost-efficient option among the possibilities.

He said the government had no plan now to adjust the proportion of public and private housing developments from the current 60:40 ratio.

Officials are also trying to provide additional transitional housing places, Chan continued. The latest effort was to use space atop a temporary parking area in Lai Chi Kok. The minister said if this type of project were widely accepted by society, the authority would do more of them in collaboration with NGOs.