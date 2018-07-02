Reclamation has proved an effective way to boost land supply in Hong Kong and has been widely embraced overseas, the housing minister said on Monday as he defended remarks by the city’s leader.

Secretary for Housing and Transport Frank Chan Fan said many residential areas in the city could trace their origins to the urban planning practice.

“If we look at aerial photos from 100 years ago and compare what it’s like at present, we see that many of the now densely populated new towns, such as the one in Tseung Kwan O, were the result of reclamation,” Chan said on a radio programme on Monday.

The minister’s comments supported those made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-nor on Sunday. The top official said land supply would be a key point of her policy address in October and that she “dared” to say the city needed to pursue reclamation.

Lam offered her remarks even though a government-appointed task force was still consulting the public on ways to increase land supply. Land reclamation is one of the 18 options listed for the engagement exercise, which is expected to finish in September.

We need more land

Frank Chan Fan, housing minister

Chan called reclamation a “very feasible”, “realistic” and “practical” way to boost land supply, noting it had been embraced by many countries.

“We need more land,” he added. “If we build more buildings on existing land … they will be built even more densely together. That is not a good thing for Hong Kong’s long-term development.”

Asked what could happen if the consultation eventually showed the public opposed reclamation, Chan said such concerns would not interfere with boosting land supply if environmental concerns could be addressed.

In a bid to ease the city’s housing crisis, Lam on Friday announced six new measures. Subsidised flats would be nearly 50 per cent cheaper for young couples and middle-class families.

The measures were announced on the same day government figures showed home prices in May climbed to record levels for the sixth straight month, although at a slower rate than previously.

On whether the Transport and Housing Bureau would be split into two, Chan said if that happened he would want to head the housing bureau because he was determined to tackle the problems the city is facing.

On a separate programme, Chinachem Group chief executive Donald Choi Wun-hing said that if the government were willing to sell lands at lower prices, property developers could sell flats more cheaply as a result.

Choi believed officials could consider inserting terms in land sales agreements stating, for example, that developers could only sell flats at a profit margin of 10 to 15 per cent.