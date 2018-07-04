Hong Kong’s communications watchdog has relaxed regulations surrounding product placement in television programmes, and has also lifted the ban on advertisements for undertakers.

Rules surrounding unpaid commercial references have also been relaxed as part of the changes governing indirect advertising, the Communications Authority announced on Wednesday.

The move, which will come into force on July 27, applies to all programmes apart from those dealing with news, current affairs, education and religion.

An authority spokesman said a month-long public consultation exercise, and research into product placement overseas, contributed to the change, which does come with some caveats.

Product placement, for example, must be done in a “natural and unobtrusive manner” and fit within the content and genre of the programme concerned.

The direct encouragement of purchase or use of products and services is still prohibited.

“The relaxation facilitates broadcasting licencees to diversify their source of advertising, striking a balance between providing a more conducive business environment to licencees in light of the keen competition in the broadcasting industry and protection of the interests of viewers,” the spokesman said.

Embedding indirect advertising in television programmes has been a subject of a long-running dispute between the regulator and free-to-air television station, TVB.

On three occasions since 2015, the authority has fined the station a total of HK$650,000 (US$83,000) for inserting indirect adverts in its programmes after receiving complaints from viewers, penalties TVB station is still contesting.

“A preliminary review of the substantiated cases of complaints on indirect advertising over the past eight years indicate that around two-thirds of such cases would likely be considered as compliant with the new regulatory regime,” the spokesman said.

The television industry faces growing pressure on remaining profitable amid stiff competition from new media.

TVB, which was one of the most vocal critics of the restrictions in indirect advertising, posted a profit of HK$244 million last year, a 51 per cent drop on 2016, and a far cry from the HK$1.74 billion it earned in 2013.