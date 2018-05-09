Three Hong Kong tourists were given two-year suspended jail terms in Bangkok and then deported on Tuesday for making a false robbery report to police in an attempt to get a HK$60,000 (US$7,644) insurance payout.

Cheuk Kai-hay, 26, Wu Ching-bor, 23, and Chui Tsz-kwan, 24, who are now blacklisted from visiting Thailand, reported the “robbery” at Thung Mahamek police station at 11.35pm on Saturday.

The trio claimed that their tuk-tuk driver took their three iPhone Xs, two cameras and 45,000 baht (US$1,408) in cash during a ride from Central World shopping centre to their hotel on Saturday.

But CCTV footage showed that they did not even board a tuk-tuk. Instead, they got into a white Toyota Yaris and headed straight to their hotel on Sala Daeng Road. A recording from the hotel showed them still holding their smartphones.

Police later searched their hotel room and found the three phones. The trio also admitted that they had not brought any cameras and never had the 45,000 baht they claimed was taken. The three later said they had filed the false report so they could make insurance claims.

The Thai Tourist Police Bureau stated on its official Facebook page on Tuesday morning that the three Hong Kong nationals had been charged with filing a false complaint with police.

“A court has given them a 10,000 baht fine each and a two-year suspended jail term,” it said. “On May 8, 2018 at 6.05pm, Thung Mahamek police have already handed over them to immigration police pending deportation.”

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a 60,000 baht fine.