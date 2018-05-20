Police arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized cocaine worth HK$40,000 (US$5,095) at a hotel in Tin Shui Wai on Saturday.

The two suspects, a man and a woman aged 21 and 23, are local residents in the northwestern New Territories of Hong Kong.

The man is suspected to be linked to triads, according to the Yuen Long special duty squad after an initial investigation.

The operation, under the code name “Thunderbolt 18”, took place at Harbour Plaza Resort City on 12 Tin Yan Road at around 4pm on Saturday, after the squad was tipped off.

Police also confiscated HK$6,600 (US$841) in cash as well as the 32 grams of cocaine.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

Thunderbolt is a series of joint operations carried out by police in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China’s southern province of Guangdong since 2000. The annual operation usually lasts for months and investigates cross-border crimes.