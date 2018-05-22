A double-decker bus was stolen, rammed into a kerb and abandoned with a smashed windscreen in the early hours of Tuesday in Hong Kong.

The KMB vehicle was believed to have been stolen from Wong Tai Sin, before being ditched at a roundabout on Container Port Road South near Kwai Tsing Container Terminal – a journey of more than 10km.

The incident was reported to the police at 3.26am on Tuesday. The bus, which was said to be smoking at one point, was found empty. No arrests had been made so far.

Last year, a “super bus fan” pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to burgle, after he and two accomplices took a bus and drove it to three bus stations in North District, where they stole items including route plates and itinerary charts.