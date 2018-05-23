Police were searching for an elderly man who drew out a knife in a dispute with another passenger on an MTR train in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The two male commuters were on board a Lo Wu-bound train when an argument broke out shortly before 1pm. Police said the dispute was triggered by one passenger bumping into another.

The man drew out the knife in the middle of the dispute. The other passenger, 62, feared for his safety and left the train at Fo Tan MTR station in Sha Tin, a police spokesman said.

The other man, thought to be about 70, remained on board the train which left the station before police arrived.

Officers searched the area and nearby MTR stations, but no one was arrested. Police said the suspect was wearing a red checked T-shirt.

The spokesman said no one was injured in the incident.